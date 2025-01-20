Governor Punjab calls for actions to curb human trafficking

He expressed deep concern over the alarming number of deaths of Pakistani citizens in boat accidents

Published On: Mon, 20 Jan 2025 04:18:20 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, on Sunday, called for strict action against the elements involved in human trafficking for its elimination and to promote a positive image of the country across the globe.

The Governor made these remarks during a book launching ceremony at the National Press Club (NPC) “Japan Kahani,” written by renowned writer and journalist Amjad Siddiqui. Several notable dignitaries from different walks of life attended the ceremony.

Governor said that the book written by Amjad Siddiqui highlighted the burning issue prevailing in the country which needed to be addressed through tangible actions.

Sardar Saleem Haider Khan expressed deep concern over the alarming number of deaths of Pakistani citizens in the migrant boat accidents, which denounced the image of the country.

He emphasised that the human trafficking issue should not be viewed solely through the lens of poverty, adding that an individual who can afford to pay Rs 5 to 6 million for illegal travel could invest that amount in establishing a legitimate business within the country, thus securing a stable and prosperous future.

However, he lamented that the country’s youth had lost confidence in the national system and stressed the importance of restoring that trust.

The Governor emphasised that the country was blessed with abundant of natural resources, which, if utilised effectively, have the potential to transform the country’s destiny.

