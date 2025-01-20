One killed as car plunges into ravine in Abbottabad
Pakistan
Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead body to a nearby hospital.
ABBOTTABAD (Dunya News) – A woman was killed when a car plunged into a deep ravine in the jurisdiction of Bagnotar Police Station in Abbottabad on Sunday evening, Dunya News reported.
According to details, the accident occurred near Souri Pull area in Abbottabad where a car skidded off the road and fell into a gorge, killing its woman driver on the spot.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to a nearby hospital.