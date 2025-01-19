Pakistan calls for diaspora unity amid racist slurs in UK

(Web Desk) - Pakistani diaspora in the UK, despite forming only 2% of the population, is disproportionately targeted in discussions surrounding grooming gangs.

It has created an unfair narrative that amplifies Islamophobia and racial bias.

This recurring portrayal, critics argue, overlooks crucial facts and stokes anti-Pakistani sentiment, inadvertently aiding far-right groups and foreign interests.

Such narratives, they say, exploit internal divisions within diaspora communities and may even align with wider geopolitical agendas.

While the Pakistani state recognises that a small segment within the diaspora may have acted against the interests of Pakistan, it firmly stands behind its people as they remain an integral part of the nation.

Pakistan urges its diaspora to prioritise unity and avoid becoming pawns in larger political agendas orchestrated to weaken their collective identity.

In these challenging times, it is crucial for the diaspora to align with Pakistan's efforts to counter such false narratives and uphold their community’s reputation globally.

The Pakistani state reaffirmed its commitment to the diaspora, emphasising that unity and collective strength are key to combating divisive rhetoric and targeted campaigns.