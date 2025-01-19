Gilani calls for aligning curriculum with evolving needs of job market

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has underscored the importance of aligning educational curriculum with evolving needs of the modern age and demands of the job market.

Addressing the convocation of a private university in Islamabad on Sunday, he emphasized that the future of the country lies in the hands of its youth, with high hopes pinned on their capabilities.

He stated that education serves as a crucial tool for progress, fostering awareness and consciousness among the people.

Highlighting the significance of adapting to technological advancements, the Senate chairman stressed the need for students to acquire Information Technology (IT) training alongside formal education in order to enhance their skills.

He also acknowledged the vital role of the private sector in providing quality education and supporting the development of the youth.

Gilani also congratulated the graduates on successful completion of their degrees, wishing them best for their future.