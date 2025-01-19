Ministry of Foreign Affairs releases list of 21 survivors from Morocco boat tragedy

Ministry of Foreign Affairs releases list of 21 survivors from Morocco boat tragedy

Local authorities, on the embassy's request, have provided shelter and medical facilities

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released a list of 21 Pakistani nationals who survived the recent capsising of boat in Morocco.

According to the spokesperson of the Foreign Office, the names and passport numbers of the survivors have been made available.

The survivors included Mudassar Hussain, Waseem Khalid, Mohammad Khaliq, Abdul Ghaffar, Gul Shamir, Tanveer Ahmed, Abbas Kazmi, Ghulam Mustafa, Badr Mohiuddin, and Imran Iqbal, among others.

The Foreign Office also highlighted that Pakistan's diplomatic mission in Rabat immediately provided relief to the affected citizens. The embassy arranged essential supplies including food, water, medicine, and clothing. Local authorities, on the embassy's request, have provided shelter and medical facilities.

The embassy's consular team was currently in Morocco and was in close contact with the local authorities to assist the survivors.

The Foreign Office also mentioned that efforts were underway to facilitate the return of the survivors to Pakistan, demonstrating the government's ongoing commitment to the welfare of overseas Pakistanis.