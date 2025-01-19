Zia-ul-Haq's era was the most dreadful in our history, says Justice Athar Minallah

He mentioned the establishment of torture cells in Lahore's Shahi Qila

Updated On: Sun, 19 Jan 2025 13:41:34 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Supreme Court Justice Athar Minallah has expressed regret over the judiciary's historical misuse, specifically referencing the case of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Speaking at a conference on animal rights and environmental issues in Lahore, Justice Minallah stated, "It is unfortunate that the judiciary was used for the judicial murder of Bhutto. The era of Zia-ul-Haq was the most dreadful in our history, as the Supreme Court acknowledged that a democratically elected prime minister was removed and executed."

He further recalled the oppressive conditions of Zia’s regime, mentioning the establishment of torture cells in Lahore's Shahi Qila, where people were detained and tortured for holding differing political views.

Justice Minallah also discussed the Islamabad High Court's rulings on enforced disappearances and prisoners' rights, acknowledging the immense suffering faced by families of the disappeared. "As a judge, I can feel the pain of families whose loved ones go missing," he said.

Turning his attention to animal rights, he emphasised the need for concrete measures to protect animals in Pakistan. "People argue that when humans aren't safe, why discuss animal rights? However, we must take this issue seriously," he remarked.

Justice Minallah also critiqued educational narratives, saying, "Our schools often teach distorted versions of reality. What we learned about lions in our school days was far from the truth of their real lives."