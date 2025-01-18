Jawad Ahmed accuses LESCO team of conspiracy against him

Sat, 18 Jan 2025 16:44:31 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Singer Jawad Ahmed said on Saturday the LESCO team orchestrated a conspiracy against him.

He made these remarks with reference to the news of him misbehaving with LESCO team which surfaced a day ago.

Addressing a presser after his scuffle with the LESCO staff, he said the LESCO sought power bills after raiding his wife’s beauty salon. The department also accused of power theft.

He said the LESCO staff continuously said they would take the meter with them. He said they misbehaved with his guards. He said he asked the LESCO staff to call the police.

He said he asked the LESCO team he has always talked against corruption and theft.

The musician-cum-politician said the LESCO team itself launched a conspiracy against him. He also alleged that the PTI social media team ran a campaign against him on the matter.

