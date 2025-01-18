Imran Khan is unfazed, optimistic after verdict, says Sheikh Rashid

Pakistan Pakistan Imran Khan is unfazed, optimistic after verdict, says Sheikh Rashid

He mentioned that he embraced Imran Khan and received a warm hug in return in Adiala Jail

Follow on Published On: Sat, 18 Jan 2025 15:15:42 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Awami Muslim League Chief and former federal minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has stated that negotiations between the government and PTI would fail if a judicial commission is not formed.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Sheikh Rashid shared details of his meeting with former prime minister Imran Khan in the jail courtroom.

He described the encounter as pleasant, mentioning that he embraced Imran Khan and received a warm hug in return.

Sheikh Rashid quoted Imran Khan as saying, "You understand all the rules of politics, and Allah is great and will help us." He assured Imran Khan that he would receive a relief from the High Court.

The former minister noted that Imran Khan remained unfazed and optimistic about the verdict, showing no signs of concern or discouragement.

When asked about the ongoing negotiations between the government and PTI, Sheikh Rashid emphasised that without the establishment of a judicial commission, the talks would fail. He added that he had no knowledge of the meeting between Barrister Gohar and the Army Chief.