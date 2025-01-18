Justice Ayesha Malik calls for legislation on animal rights

Says those who treat animals cruelly should be penalised

Updated On: Sat, 18 Jan 2025 13:54:39 PKT

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) - Justice Ayesha A. Malik of the Supreme Court on Saturday addressed a conference on climate change and animal rights in Lahore.

Justice Malik emphasized that there was an urgent need to take solid steps for animal rights in Pakistan.

“Those who treat animal cruelly should be penalised,” said Justice Malik.

“Animal rights are also important along with the human rights but no one talks about them. Pakistan is lagging behind as far as animal rights are concerned,” she said.

Animals are also living beings and every living being has the right to live freely without any fear, she added.

“We need such a legal framework that can provide protection to animals universally,” said Justice Malik.

“There are some organisations in the country which are working for the welfare of animals, but that is not enough. A lot of effort is needed to provide rights to animals in Pakistan,” she insisted.

“I have strong objection to the poor condition of animals in Tollinton Market, have reviewed the case of shooting stray dogs and nobody knows which law allows the killing of stray dogs. Authorities only give the reason that they cause rabies,” she said.