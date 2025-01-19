Investigative teams reach Morocco to probe boat capsizing

They will present their report to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Investigative teams reached Morocco on Saturday to investigate a tragic boat accident involving illegal migrants.

According to FIA sources, the teams reached Morocco Airport on Saturday at 5-30. The teams will start their investigations on Sunday (today) and will present their report to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The teams are comprised of officials of FIA, IB, foreign and interior ministries.

Two days ago, a boat carrying migrants attempting to reach Spain via Western Africa capsised near Morocco, resulting in 50 fatalities, including 44 Pakistanis.

Moroccan authorities reported that the boat, which departed from Mauritania on January 2, carried 86 passengers, 66 of whom were Pakistani nationals.

In response, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed an investigative committee to probe the incident. The team, led by Additional Interior Secretary Salman Chaudhry, included FIA Punjab's Additional Director Munir Masood Marth, alongside officials from the Foreign Office and IB.

The teams will stay in Morocco for three to four days to investigate the circumstances of the accident, meet survivors, and examine allegations of violence and killings against the victims.

Meanwhile, the FIA has registered three cases against individuals involved in human smuggling, targeting suspects from Gujranwala, Gujrat, and Sialkot as part of the crackdown on illegal migration networks.