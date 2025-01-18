High-level team to head to Morocco to investigate tragic boat incident

Pakistan Pakistan High-level team to head to Morocco to investigate tragic boat incident

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed an investigative committee to probe the incident

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 18 Jan 2025 10:23:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A high-level government delegation is set to depart for Morocco on Saturday, to investigate a tragic boat accident involving illegal migrants.

Two days ago, a boat carrying migrants attempting to reach Spain via Western Africa capsised near Morocco, resulting in 50 fatalities, including 44 Pakistanis.

Moroccan authorities reported that the boat, which departed from Mauritania on January 2, carried 86 passengers, 66 of whom were Pakistani nationals.

In response, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed an investigative committee to probe the incident. The team, led by Additional Interior Secretary Salman Chaudhry, included FIA Punjab's Additional Director Munir Masood Marth, alongside officials from the Foreign Office and IB.

The team will stay in Morocco for three to four days to investigate the circumstances of the accident, meet survivors, and examine allegations of violence and killings against the victims.

Meanwhile, the FIA has registered three cases against individuals involved in human smuggling, targeting suspects from Gujranwala, Gujrat, and Sialkot as part of the crackdown on illegal migration networks.