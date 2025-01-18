President, PM laud security forces for eliminating terrorists in Tirah

President and prime minister reiterated the nation’s resolve to root out terrorism from the country.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday appreciated to the security forces for successful operation against terrorists of Fitna Al-Khwarij in Tirah, district Khyber of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Appreciating the forces for anti-terror operation in Tirah Valley, the president and prime minister reiterated the nation’s resolve to root out terrorism from the country.

President in his remarks, appreciated the bravery of security forces for killing five Khawrij including Khwariji ringleader Obaidullah during an intelligence based operation in Tirah Valley.

He expressed determination to completely eradicate Fitna Al-Khwarij from the country. The President said security forces were carrying out operations to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

He said that the whole nation was united against terrorism, adding operation would continue against Fitna al-Khwarij till its complete eradication.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated security forces for successful operation against terrorists of Fitna Al-Khwarij in Tirah, district Khyber. He lauded the security forces for killing five Khwarij terrorists.

He said the whole nation stood with the security forces in the war against terrorism. “We are determined to fully eradicate all forms of terrorism from the country,” he added.

