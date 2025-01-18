One killed, 17 injured in car, pick-up collision in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – One person was killed and 17 other, including women and children, sustained injuries when a pick-up collided with a car near in Karachi on late Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in Defence Phase-1 area near Defence More where a car hit a pick-up, killing one person in the spot and injuring 17 others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. According to rescue sources, the deceased was identified as Hammad.

