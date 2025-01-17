ECP delists three political parties over failure to conduct intra-party polls

Political parties are bound to conduct the intra-party elections after every four years

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday delisted three political parties due to their failure to conduct the required intra-party elections.

The ECP revoked the registration of Pakistan National Party, Pakistan Tehreek-e- Nizam and National Democratic Party.

It merits mention here that political parties are bound to conduct the intra-party elections after every four years in any case.

Earlier, the ECP scheduled a hearing for the intra-party elections case of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The hearing will take place on January 21, with the Chief Election Commissioner issuing notices to PTI representatives Raoof Hassan and Barrister Gohar, as well as the petitioners.

Arguments will be presented during the proceedings.