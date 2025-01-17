Opposition leaders call for constitutional supremacy

Pakistan Pakistan Opposition leaders call for constitutional supremacy

Opposition leaders calls for constitutional supremacy

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 17 Jan 2025 18:52:29 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Opposition leaders said on Friday all the political leaders would have to coordinate with each other for constitutional supremacy.

Addressing a press conference in the capital along with Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Asad Qaiser said a joint mechanism would be devised by taking into account the point of views of all political parties.

He said the recent verdict in the 190 million pounds case was anything but fair. Even the ministers were holding press conferences before the verdict which suggested that the system was unfair.

The PTI leader said the opposition would have to unite against barbarity. Also he said all legal means would be utilised to file an appeal against this verdict.

Former PM Abbasi said if the country does not run according to the constitution then political chaos would be continued.



