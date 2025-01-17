Khawaja Asif says corruption exposed in Al-Qadir Trust case

SIALKOT (Dunya News) – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has claimed that the person accusing others of theft has been exposed as being involved in a major robbery himself.

Speaking to the media in Sialkot, he referred to the Al-Qadir Trust case, asserting that it revealed the accuser’s involvement in corruption while others were unjustly imprisoned.

Asif alleged that funds recovered by the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) were improperly transferred to a business tycoon’s account without cabinet approval, violating legal protocols.

He highlighted that Nawaz Sharif, despite being falsely implicated in cases, transformed the country’s infrastructure, while his daughter played a significant role in empowering youth.

Asif also credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for stabilising the economy.

Advocating for political dialogue, Asif stressed that a party’s future depends on public support. He criticised the PTI for internal conflicts and defections.