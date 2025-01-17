PTI founder failed to prove his innocence: Atta Tarar

Tarar regretted the use of religion card in the Al-Qadir Trust case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said that the PTI founder miserably failed to prove his innocence in the 190 million pounds Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

He was talking to media outside the Parliament House along with Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar.

“The verdict is in accordance with the law and based on merit,” said the information minister.

He said that all the leading lawyers and neutral experts are terming the verdict as per the law.

Tarar regretted the use of religion card in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

He said that Al-Qadir Trust case was the mega corruption case in the country's history. He said the defence counsel did not contest the case on merit but on political grounds.

“The PTI should continue the process of political dialogue in the aftermath of the verdict,” he said.

Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar said that Al-Qadir Trust case was an open and shut case.

He said that it was not good to link every case with the politics.

The countries are run according to the law and constitution, he added.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Senator Talal Chaudhry said that the PTI wanted an NRO through dialogues.

“Bushra Bibi was the frontman of PTI founder Imran Khan but she has been exposed now,” Talal said.

Earlier in the day, an accountability court sentenced PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to jail terms in the 190 million pounds Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

According to the verdict, Imran Khan will serve 14-year imprisonment and Bushra Bibi has been jailed for seven years.