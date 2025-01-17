CJP chairs JCP meeting for appointment of judges in IHC, BHC

Pakistan Pakistan CJP chairs JCP meeting for appointment of judges in IHC, BHC

20 names under consideration for the appointment of 4 additional judges to the IHC

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 17 Jan 2025 15:43:36 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi, has started.

According to the Supreme Court (SC) sources, the meeting chaired by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi would deliberate on the appointment of additional judges for the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and the Balochistan High Court (BHC).

Sources have stated that the Judicial Commission will consider the nomination of four additional judges for the IHC and three additional judges for the BHC.

Furthermore, the SC sources mentioned that there were 20 names under consideration for the appointment of 4 additional judges to the IHC, while 11 names will be considered for the appointment of 3 additional judges to the BHC.

