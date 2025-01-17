Teacher, four students die as dumper hits school van in Sargodha

SARGODHA (Dunya News) – A teacher and four students were killed and at least nine other students were wounded in collision between a dumper and school van in Sargodha on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in 133 Janubi area in the outskirts of Sargodha where a rashly driven dumper hit a school van, killing a teacher and four students on the spot and injuring nine other students.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. Injured student were rescued after cutting body of the van.

Police sources informed that driver of the dumper managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of lives, a teacher and four students, in a tragic accident in Sragodha.

Expressing his sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families, the Punjab Governor prayed that Allah Almighty may grant the deceased a place in Paradise and give the bereaved families courage to bear this loss with patience and fortitude.

