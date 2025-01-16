LHC CJ Aaliya Neelum inaugurates judicial complex in Kasur

KASUR (Muhammad Ashfaq) – Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aaliya Neelum visited Kasur and inaugurated the Judicial Complex at the Sessions Court on Thursday.

Upon arriving at the Sessions Court in Kasur, Sessions Judge Tariq Javed welcomed Chief Justice Aaliya Neelum.

A disciplined police contingent presented a salute, after which Chief Justice Aaliya Neelum inaugurated the Civil and Criminal Blocks in the Judicial Complex at the Sessions Court. She also met with all the judges of the Sessions Court Kasur.

Sessions Judge Tariq Javed briefed the chief justice on the pending cases. The chief justice expressed satisfaction with the performance of Sessions Judge Tariq Javed and other judges.

The chief justice met with representatives of the Kasur Bar, who praised her efforts for the welfare of lawyers.

On this occasion, Chief Justice Aaliya Neelum said that resolving the issues of the legal community is one of her top priorities.

Sessions Judge Tariq Javed presented souvenirs to Chief Justice Aaliya Neelum and Registrar of Lahore High Court Abhar Gul Khan.