Only 5.33pc of sexual assault suspects in Punjab convicted over three years: report

Pakistan Pakistan Only 5.33pc of sexual assault suspects in Punjab convicted over three years: report

Ten months of 2024 saw 3,678 rape cases registered, 2,498 arrested, 178 convicted

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 16 Jan 2025 20:06:18 PKT

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) - In an alarming disclosure, only 5.33% of sexual assault suspects in Punjab were convicted over the past three years, highlighting significant flaws in the justice system.

According to a report, merely 10.66% of gang rape suspects and 35.33% of those involved in murder during rape or gang rape have been sentenced in the same period.

Punjab Police data paints a bleak picture of 2022, where only 5% of rape suspects were convicted. Out of 3,642 rape cases registered, 2,880 suspects were arrested, but only 220 were convicted, while the majority were acquitted.

In 2023, the trend continued as 4,152 cases were reported, leading to the arrest of 2,898 suspects. However, convictions dropped further, with just 196 suspects punished—again, a conviction rate of only 5%.

The first ten months of 2024 saw 3,678 rape cases registered. Police arrested 2,498 suspects, but only 178 were convicted. This translates to a mere 6% conviction rate, with 2,921 suspects acquitted during the same period.

The situation for gang rape cases is equally dismal. Over three years, 1,365 gang rape cases were registered, leading to the arrest of 1,959 suspects. Yet, only 37 suspects were convicted. Conviction rates for gang rape declined from 20% in 2022 to 7% in 2023, and a shocking 5% in 2024.

Cases involving murder during rape or gang rape fared slightly better but remain far from satisfactory. Sixteen such cases were registered in the last three years, resulting in the arrest of 152 suspects, with only eight convictions.

Challenges in the Prosecution System

Punjab’s Prosecutor General, Syed Farhad Ali Shah, acknowledged systemic flaws in the prosecution process, citing measures underway to address these issues. “Specialized training is being provided to prosecutors handling sexual assault cases to improve conviction rates,” he said.

He further noted that one key reason for acquittals is the manipulation of witnesses and complainants by the accused. “Ensuring full protection to witnesses and complainants is crucial. Without this, cases often end in settlements that result in acquittals,” Shah remarked.

Legal experts call for unified efforts

Legal mind Burhan Moazzam stressed the need to address weaknesses in the investigative process, which benefits suspects. “To ensure justice, all relevant departments must work in coordination,” he said, emphasizing that systemic reforms are essential to bring perpetrators to justice.

The report underscores the urgent need for judicial and investigative reforms to tackle the alarmingly low conviction rates in sexual assault cases, which continue to deny justice to survivors and embolden perpetrators.