CM Maryam launches laptop scheme in Faisalabad

Scholarship under the programme were awarded on 100 percent merit

Updated On: Thu, 16 Jan 2025 18:47:03 PKT

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has inaugurated the Laptop Scheme during a ceremony held in Faisalabad.

Addressing the event, she shared her determination to attend the function despite dense fog, highlighting her commitment to students.

She emphasised that scholarship under the programme were awarded on 100 percent merit, ensuring deserving students benefit.

Maryam announced 30,000 scholarship this year, with plans to increase to 50,000 next year, even allocating more budget if needed.

She stressed the importance of education in achieving dreams and pledged support to overcome resources limitations for students. Maryam also addressed her vision for progress, urging students to focus on development rather than divisive politics.

She committed to further expand the scholarships for second, and third year students.