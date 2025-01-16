PM forms committee to address PTI demands: Rana Sanaullah

Updated On: Thu, 16 Jan 2025 18:24:23 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime minister's political adviser Rana Sanaullah Khan says the premier has formed a committee comprising all coalition partners to prepare an effective and final response to the demands submitted by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

During a press conference in Islamabad, Rana Sanaullah mentioned that a meeting between government and opposition committees took place today, where PTI submitted its Charter of Demands. However, the demands were shared with the media before being officially presented to the government.

He added that, in his opinion, the committee would formally respond.

“The PTI demands are nothing but lies and propaganda. PTI’s earlier two core demands are missing from this charter. Their initial demand for restoring their mandate has been withdrawn. The second demand, claiming that all cases are politically motivated, lacked any details of workers' names or FIR numbers,” he maintained.

Rana Sanaullah criticised PTI's propaganda, which started with claims of 20 casualties and later inflated to thousands, yet they failed to provide names of the deceased or injured. He emphasised that if so many were missing, their families would have protested at D-Chowk.

After nearly two months, PTI has been unable to present any concrete evidence, proving their claims are baseless propaganda, he concluded.