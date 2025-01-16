Prominent personalities attend funeral of S.M Tanveer's mother

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The funeral prayer of the mother of businessman S.M Tanveer was offered at Grand Jamia Mosque in Lake City, Lahore on Thursday.

The prayer was led by her son S.M Imran, former LDA vice chairman.

The deceased was the mother of S.M Tanveer, S.M Imran and Irfan Munir.

The funeral was attended by prominent political, social and business figures, including Dunya Media Group Chairman Mian Amer Mahmood, former minister Gohar Ejaz, PML-N Lahore President Saiful Malook Khokhar, and Provincial Minister for Sports Faisal Khokhar.

Notable attendees also included PIAF Paton-in-Chief Mian Sohail Nisar, Mian Misbahur Rehman, Ali Hussam Ashar and former LCCI president Almas Hyder.

FPCCI officials, including Regional Chairman Zaki and former SVP Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, along with PPP leader Azizur Rehman Chan, were among those who paid their respects.

