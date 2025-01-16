Aid convoy to Kurram attacked near Bagan

Pakistan Pakistan Aid convoy to Kurram attacked near Bagan

The convoy was on way to Parachinar in Lower Kurram when gunmen opened fire on it

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 16 Jan 2025 15:04:02 PKT

KURRAM (Dunya News) – Unidentified gunmen ambushed a convoy of 35 vehicles carrying relief goods near Bagan on Thursday, security sources said.

The convoy was on way to Parachinar in Lower Kurram when gunmen opened fire on both sides of the road near Bagan. The attackers escaped when security forces accompanying the convoy returned the fire, said sources.

Hangu Assistant Commissioner Saeed Mannan confirmed that the convoy from Tal was on its way to Parachinar when it came under fire.

The attackers fired a rocket on the convoy hitting a vehicle. They opened fire after the convoy stopped as one of the vehicles was damaged. Later, the convoy returned to Tal.

Former federal minister from Kurram Sajid Turi said small and large weapons were used in the attack.

No report of any casualty or injury has so far been received.

It may be recalled that a convoy of 40 vehicles carrying relief supplies reached Kurram district on January 8. The area had been cut off from the rest of the country due to 94-day road closure as a result of violent tribal clashes. The convoy was sent by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and carried food, medicine, and other essentials. Later, 10 trucks were sent to Bagan while 30 reached Parachinar.

At least 130 people had been killed in clashes since November. A peace agreement was signed between rival tribes on January 1, but the road remained blocked. On January 4, a KP government convoy was attacked near Bagan, injuring Kurram’s deputy commissioner and leaving the convoy stranded.