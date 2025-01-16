Naqvi announces launch of new NADRA mobile app, three regional offices

Pak ID website to be shut down from January 17

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Ministry of Interior has announced the launch of all-new mobile app for services provided by National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the Pak ID website, a portal for Nadra services, will be shut down from January 17 as all services will now be provided through the mobile app.

Explaining the reasons for shutting down the website, the minister said citizens, especially overseas Pakistanis, faced difficulties while using the website, particularly in uploading documents and biometrics.

He also pointed out that some counterfeit websites were also being run by fraudulent elements for creation of fake identity documents. There was also a threat of misuse of citizens’ personal information.

He said NADRA is working in collaboration with other institutions to take strict action against those involved in illegal activities. He said the mobile app has been improved to offer better Nadra services to public.

The interior minister said the app will enable citizens to avail services, including identity cards, NICOP, POC, B-form, and FRC, in an easy way.

Mohsin Naqvi also announced that three new regional centers will be set up in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gwadar, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The new regional offices will begin operations by March 31, he said, adding that the facilities will improve NADRA services in remote areas. This will also lead to faster resolution of citizens’ issues and prompt redressal of their complaints.

Naqvi further stated the government aimed at establishing Nadra offices in all districts of the country by March 31, adding that there are only 19 districts where the offices are yet to be established.