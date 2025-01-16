SC bench dissolved during hearing of 26th constitutional amendment case

Pakistan Pakistan SC bench dissolved during hearing of 26th constitutional amendment case

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah further stated that the case would now require a new bench to continue

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 16 Jan 2025 11:00:12 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court bench hearing the 26th constitutional amendment case was dissolved during the proceedings.

The case was being heard by a three-member bench, headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah. During the hearing, Justice Shah remarked that Justice Aqeel Abbasi had previously delivered a verdict on this matter in the Sindh High Court, making it inappropriate to proceed with the case today (Thursday).

Justice Shah further stated that the case would now require a new bench to continue. The bench has been rescheduled for a hearing on Monday, with Justice Irfan Saadat Khan already part of the original panel.

The Additional Attorney General requested additional time for preparation, to which Justice Ayesha Malik responded that the matter would be reconsidered once the case is fixed for Monday.

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Attorney General’s Office for assistance in the matter and adjourned the hearing until Monday.