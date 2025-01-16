KP CM Gandapur gets protective bail for three weeks

Pakistan Pakistan KP CM Gandapur gets protective bail for three weeks

PHC adjourns the hearing till Feb 11

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 16 Jan 2025 10:58:13 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has barred authorities from arresting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in any case registered against him.

A bench comprising PHC Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar Ahmed on Thursday issued the order on bail petition filed by the chief minister.

The hearing was attended by Gandapur’s lawyers and KP advocate general.

During the hearing, the advocate general said the chief minister was in Islamabad for holding a meeting with the federal government and filed a petition seeking exemption for his appearance in the case.

Later, the bench approved protective bail for KP chief minister for three weeks and adjourned the hearing till Feb 11.

The high court also directed the officials from arresting him in any case.

