Promotion of tribal brotherhood, unity vital for uplifting of Balochistan: Bugti

Published On: Thu, 16 Jan 2025 05:39:16 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Wednesday said that the promotion of tribal brotherhood and unity and consensus is indispensable for the development and prosperity of the area.

He said that this while visiting Sui and attended the peace Jirga of the Bugti tribes.

On this occasion, the chief minister amicably resolved the bloody conflict between the Masoori and Kalpar Hotkani tribes that had been going on for 15 years. As a result of this ongoing enmity between the two parties, about 10 people had died.

During the peace Jirga, both parties had entrusted the complete authority of reconciliation to Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti.

The Chief Minister has successfully mediated a peace agreement, easing tensions between the parties. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed, marking a new era of cooperation. The milestone was celebrated with prayers, and the parties embraced, putting their past differences behind them.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti while addressing the gathering on the occasion said that we could ensure lasting peace in Balochistan by ending tribal conflicts.

He said that the dream of development is not possible without peace and harmony and ending enmity is the best charity. The CM said on this occasion that reconciliation between the two sides of the Bugti tribes would bring a new era of prosperity.

He stressed that the mission of uniting all the tribes for peace and stability in Balochistan would be continued.

