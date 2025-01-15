Court clears Moonis Elahi of murder charges

The case was registered on June 29, 2023

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) – The murder and abetment case against Moonis Elahi, filed in Gujrat, has been proven false, and the court has revoked the decision to declare him a proclaimed offender.

Begum Qaisra Elahi's lawyer, Amir Saeed Rana, informed the court that the case was registered on June 29, 2023, while Moonis Elahi had been residing abroad since December 28, 2022. He argued that Elahi was included in the case and later declared a proclaimed offender due to malicious intent, which was an illegal act.

During the hearing, the complainant, Mohammad Akram, and witnesses Mohammad Asjad and Sajjad Ashraf, in their affidavits, stated that they had never accused Moonis Elahi, nor did he have any connection to the case. They expressed no intention to take action against him in this matter.

According to the complainant, the police had unlawfully obtained the arrest warrant, and he requested the court to annul the warrant.

After the statements of the complainant and witnesses, Additional Sessions Judge Gujrat, Saifullah Tarar, revoked the decision to declare Moonis Elahi a proclaimed offender and referred the case back to the same court for reconsideration.