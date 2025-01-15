Electric vehicles to reduce environmental pollution: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan Pakistan Electric vehicles to reduce environmental pollution: PM Shehbaz

The prime minister praised Awais Leghari and his team for their commendable efforts.

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 15 Jan 2025 16:56:05 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says electric vehicles will help reduce the country's environmental pollution.

Speaking at a meeting in Islamabad on promoting electric vehicles, the prime minister emphasised the global concern over the effects of climate change.

He highlighted that replacing conventional fuel vehicles with environmentally friendly electric vehicles can help reduce pollution effectively.

He further noted that reducing the electricity price for industries from Rs70 to Rs40 per unit is a commendable step, with a reduction of Rs30 being highly praiseworthy. This initiative will undoubtedly encourage investors, and the culture of adopting such measures must be rapidly advanced.

Read also: Govt reduces tariff for electric vehicle charging stations by 45pc

The prime minister stressed the immense importance of eco-friendly projects in this regard. He mentioned that during COP 29 in Baku, the issue of climate change faced by the world was also deliberated, and several initiatives were proposed.

Shehbaz Sharif directed the Ministry of Energy to expedite plans for setting up charging stations for electric vehicles. Promoting electric vehicles will ease the burden of foreign exchange expenditure on imported fuel from Pakistan’s treasury.

He acknowledged that expensive electricity had previously hindered the promotion of electric vehicle culture. The prime minister praised Awais Leghari and his team for their commendable efforts.

