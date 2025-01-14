Five die in Umerkot road accident

Speeding car crashed into a truck, resulting in fatalities, according to initial reports

Updated On: Tue, 14 Jan 2025 23:36:11 PKT

UMERKOT (Dunya News) - A road accident near Sonpur stop claimed the lives of five people, including a woman and two children, while leaving another child injured.

The collision occurred when a speeding car crashed into a truck, resulting in fatalities. Upon receiving the report, police and rescue teams rushed to the scene, transporting the deceased and the injured to Umerkot Hospital.

The victims, identified as members of the Malhi community, were residents of Umerkot.