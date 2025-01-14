PM orders probe into PIA Paris flight ad: Ishaq Dar

Dar criticised the previous PTI government for causing significant damage to PIA

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Senator Ishaq Dar says the prime minister has ordered an investigation into a misleading advertisement related to a Paris flight.

During a Senate session, Dar criticised the previous PTI government for causing significant damage to PIA and highlighted the current government's efforts to restore flight operations to Paris and the UK.

He shared that PIA currently operates six Boeing aircraft, with plans to resume flights to the UK by March or April.

Dar also emphasized the need for privatizing PIA, confirming that efforts toward its privatization are actively underway.

He added that a UK delegation is expected to visit Pakistan soon to finalise the steps for resuming operations.