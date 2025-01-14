Federal cabinet approves National Minority Commission Act 2024

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the National Minority Commission Act 2024.

A federal cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, reviewed an 8-point agenda.

Recommendations from the Rightsizing Committee on federal institutions were presented. Summaries were also discussed to place the Aviation Division under the Ministry of Defence and merge the Narcotics Division with the Ministry of Interior.

The cabinet endorsed decisions from the previous Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for proactive steps to address the challenges in the education sector.

He asked the Minister for Education to closely coordinate with the provinces for promotion of education, emphasizing this will be a major national service.

The prime minister pointed out that 22.8 million children are out of schools in Pakistan, majority of them are girls.

The prime minister described the resumption of PIA flights to Europe as a major achievement. He expressed confidence that flights to Britain would also resume, saying this would facilitate Pakistani travellers.

Shehbaz Sharif said a new crossing point has been opened on Pak-Iran border in Panjgur, saying this will promote legal trade and help check smuggling. He thanked Iranian cooperation for the opening of the new crossing point.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the normalization of situation in Kurram. He said food items and medicines were being supplied to the area. He expressed the confidence that all the stakeholders would make collective efforts to keep peace intact.

The prime minister said that the security forces are continuing their operations against terrorists. He said an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan resulted in the killing of 27 terrorists.

Paying tributes to the sacrifices of security personnel, he said these sacrifices would be remembered. He expressed the commitment to complete elimination of Fitna al Khwarij, emphasizing that peace will be restored in the country as was done in 2018 under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.