ATC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi in 13 cases until Feb 7

ATC granted interim bail against surety bonds of Rs. 5,000 each

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has granted interim bail to former first lady Bushra Bibi in 13 cases related to the PTI protests, allowing her bail until February 7.

Bushra Bibi filed a petition for interim bail in the ATC in connection with the protests at D-Chowk. The hearing was presided over by Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, with Bushra Bibi represented by lawyer Khalid Yusuf Chaudhry.

During the hearing, the judge expressed frustration at the lawyer for not bringing the necessary files and remarked, "You should bring prepared files. You are sorting out files here in my court."

The petitioner's lawyer requested that interim bail be granted in all the cases with a hearing date of February 7.

When lawyers attempted to have Bushra Bibi sign documents on plain paper, the judge expressed his displeasure, saying, "You cannot expect VIP treatment everywhere. I have not made you wait, I was writing the judgment and paused to hear your bail applications. The court order will include the defendant's signature and thumbprint."

Finally, the court granted interim bail for Bushra Bibi in 13 cases related to the D-Chowk protests against surety bonds of Rs. 5,000 each and ordered the police to present records at the next hearing.

It is worth noting that Bushra Bibi face 13 cases across various police stations in Islamabad, including three at Secretariat Police Station, two at Margalla, two at Karachi Company, two at Ramna, and one each at Tarnol, Kohsar, Abpara, and Khanna Police Stations.