Security forces kill eight terrorists in KP operations

The operations were conducted in Tank and Tirah valley

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces killed eight terrorists in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operations were conducted on January 12 and 13 in Tank and Tirah valley.

It said an intelligence based operation was conducted by the security forces in Tank district on reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the location and killed six terrorists.

In another encounter that took place in general area Tirah valley, Khyber district, own troops successfully eliminated two terrorists.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.

A day earlier, security forces eliminated 27 terrorists in Balochistan’s Kachhi district in an intelligence-based operation.

According to ISPR, the security forces conducted terrorists a planned operation on the presence of terrorists’ hideout in the area.

