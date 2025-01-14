Security forces kill eight terrorists in KP operations

The operations were conducted in Tank and Tirah valley

Updated On: Tue, 14 Jan 2025 13:42:13 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces claimed on Tuesday to have killed eight terrorists in two engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operations were conducted on Jan 12 and 13 in Tank and Tirah valley.

It said an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces in Tank district on reported presence of terrorists. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the location and killed six terrorists.

In another encounter that took place in general area Tirah valley, Khyber district, troops successfully eliminated two terrorists.

Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

A day earlier, security forces eliminated 27 terrorists in Balochistan’s Kachhi district in an intelligence-based operation.

According to the ISPR, the security forces conducted a planned operation to wipe out terrorists’ hideout in the area.

President, PM laud security forces for killing terrorists



President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the security forces for eliminating eight terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Appreciating the forces for anti-terror operations in Tank and Tirah Valley, the president and prime minister reiterated the nation’s resolve to root out terrorism from the country.

“The people of Pakistan stand in support of their security forces to eliminate terrorism and are fully resolved to root out this scourge,” the president remarked.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said the government and the security forces were pursuing the objective of eliminating terrorism in toto.

“The entire nation feels proud of its brave security forces. We will continue to thwart the nefarious designs of the terrorists,” the prime minister added.

