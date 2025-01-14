NADRA blocks over 71,000 CNICs in five years

Pakistan Pakistan NADRA blocks over 71,000 CNICs in five years

25,981 CNICs were blocked in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 14 Jan 2025 10:55:43 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) blocked more than 71,000 Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) during the past five years.

It was revealed in the documents presented by the Ministry of Interior in National Assembly. The blocked ID cards were fake or issued to ineligible person.

The authority blocked total 71,849 ID cards across Pakistan. The breakdown shows 25,981 CNICs were blocked in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, followed by Balochistan where 20,583 cards were blocked.

Similarly, 13,564 were blocked in Punjab, 9,677 in Sindh and 1,370 in Islamabad. Authorities blocked 446 cards in Azad Kashmir and 228 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The official documents show NADRA unblocked 44,460 cards after verification during the past five years.

