Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi files plea in IHC for acquittal in Toshakhana 2 case

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 13 Jan 2025 19:30:47 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - In an important development, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for acquittal in the Toshakhana 2 case.



The petition challenged the trial court's decision to reject their plea for acquittal.

The plea argued that the Special Judge Central's November 14 decision to dismiss the acquittal plea was unlawful.

The petition, filed on behalf of Khan and Bushra Bibi, requests the Islamabad High Court to overturn the trial court’s decision and grant their acquittal in the case.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other concerned parties have been made respondents in the petition.