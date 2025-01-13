PTI rejects Al-Qadir Trust case as baseless

Pakistan Pakistan PTI rejects Al-Qadir Trust case as baseless

Defends Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, who have no connection with case

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 13 Jan 2025 17:26:08 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub says the Al-Qadir Trust case is baseless and Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi have no connection with the trust.

Addressing a press conference alongside PTI leaders Shibli Faraz and Salman Akram Raja, Ayub criticised the government for targeting welfare initiatives like Al-Qadir University, which focuses on teaching the life of the Prophet (Peace be upon him).

He condemned the case as politically motivated, asserting it undermines philanthropic efforts in Pakistan.

Shibli Faraz says the case a blow to public trust, while Salman Akram Raja emphasised that neither Khan nor Bushra Bibi financially benefitted.

He reiterated that the funds in question were submitted to the Supreme Court, causing no loss to the state.

The PTI leaders demanded the government cease using frivolous cases to suppress political opponents and focus on addressing Pakistan’s economy and governance.



