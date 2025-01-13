Fate of people will be changed in five years: Maryam Nawaz

CM was addressing a ceremony held to give free homes to deserving families

Updated On: Mon, 13 Jan 2025 15:10:33 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that the fate of people will be changed in five years during the PML-N government.

She was addressing a ceremony held on Monday to give free homes to deserving families under the Maskan-e-Ravi project.

“I am very satisfied today as 100 families got their homes under the project,” Maryam Nawaz said.

She said that all the homes have a solar panel already installed to provide free electricity to deserving people.

The chief minister said that a school and water filtration plant are also there with these homes to facilitate the people.

“Nawaz Sharif is serving the people of Pakistan for last 45 years. He gave this country motorways and cheap electricity,” said Maryam.

According to Maryam Nawaz, she is a foot soldier of Nawaz Sharif and completing projects according to his vision.

The chief minister said that 0.5 million people will get their homes in five years and she is personally supervising the project.

She added that one lac families will get their homes in the current year.

Maryam Nawaz said that the Punjab government is bringing drastic reforms in the health sectors with several projects on the cards.

“I am going to Bahawalpur today to give scholarships to students as every citizen of Punjab is important for me,” she said.