Nine-point agenda for today's NA session issued

The National Assembly session will be held today (Monday) at the Parliament House at 4:00pm.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Assembly session will be held today (Monday) at the Parliament House at 4:00pm. Speaker National Assembly, Ayaz Sadiq, will preside over the session.

The National Assembly Secretariat has issued a nine-point agenda for today’s session.

Calling attention notice moved by Syed Amin-ul-Haq, Syed Hafeezuddin and two others to invite attention of the Minister for Interior over human trafficking mafia in the country is part of agenda.

Law Minister Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar to move the Human Rights Amendment Bill and The National Commission on the Status of Women (Amendment) bill during today’s session.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb will lay before the National Assembly the 2nd biannual report on monitoring of the implementation of NFC Award for the period from January to June, 2022.

Calling attention notice moved by Sahibzada Sibghatullah is also part of agenda. Furthermore, the House will also express its deep gratitude to the President of Pakistan for his address to both Houses assembled together on 18th April, 2024.

