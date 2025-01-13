President, PM praise security forces for successful operations in North Waziristan

Pakistan Pakistan President, PM praise security forces for successful operations in North Waziristan

The president and prime minister appreciated the bravery of the security forces.

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 13 Jan 2025 05:18:39 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday paid tribute to the security forces for killing nine terrorists of Fitna al-Khwarij in North Waziristan during two separate operation.

In separate messages, the president and prime minister appreciated the bravery of the security forces for killing nine terrorists during two successful intelligence-based operations (IBOs).

President Zardari said the security forces were carrying out operations to eradicate the menace of terrorism, adding the whole nation was united against terrorism. He expressed determination to fully eliminate Fitna al-Khwarij from the country.

He said operations against Fitna al-Khwarij would continue till complete eradication of terrorism.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also hailed officers and jawans of the security forces for two successful operations carried out against Khwarij in North Waziristan.

The premier paid glowing tribute to the security forces, saying the war would continue till complete annihilation of the demon of terrorism from the country.

He said the armed forces stand as iron wall in defence of the country against terrorists, adding that the people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with the security forces. The premier said the officers and jawans were serving the country steadfastly day and night.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the whole nation pays rich tribute to its valiant armed forces.

