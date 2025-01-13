Five die in trailer, car collision in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR (Dunya News) – At least five persons were killed and three other were critically wounded in collision between a trailer and car in Bahawalpur on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in Musafir Khana area near Bahawalpur where a speeding trailer overturns after the accident and fell over the car, killing five persons on the spot and injuring three others.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. According to rescue sources, the accident occurred because of low visibility due to fog and over-speeding.

