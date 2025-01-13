Naqvi hails security forces operations in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has lauded the efforts of security forces for their successful operation against Khwarij terrorists in North Waziristan. The operation resulted in the elimination of nine terrorists, marking another significant achievement in the fight against terrorism.

In a statement, Mohsin Naqvi commended the security forces for their bravery and commitment. “We commend the security forces for sending nine Khwarij terrorists to hell,” he said. “Once again, our courageous forces have thwarted the nefarious designs of these terrorists.”

He emphasised the unwavering support of the nation for the armed forces. “The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the security forces in the war against terrorism,” Naqvi remarked, adding that the sacrifices and valor of the forces are a source of national pride.

Highlighting the importance of their continued success, the minister stated, “The nation views the achievements of our security forces with great admiration and respect.”

This operation underscores the government’s resolve to maintain peace and stability in the region while sending a strong message to those threatening the country’s security.

