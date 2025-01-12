Experts share insights on environmental challenges at ThinkFest

A session on the environmental challenges was held on the final day of ThinkFest

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The experts on Sunday urged all the stakeholders to pay special attention to environment in order to tackle the challenges of climate change.

A special session on the environmental challenges was held on the final day of ThinkFest 2025 at Alhamra Arts Council.

Khadija Amir said that the use of green energy is need of the hour.

“The technology is rapidly changing worldwide and we’ll have to accept this reality,” she said.

She said that industries are a major source of revenue and every university should also focus on environmental sciences.

She mentioned that in the past 15 years, technology has changed drastically, including the rise of social media, ChatGPT, and AI.

She said that it is essential to equip students with the latest education techniques.

Khadija Amir also noted that the University of Central Punjab is running advanced programmes successfully.

Uzma Yusuf talked about the impact of COVID-19 and climate change worldwide and stressed the need for collective action.

She emphasized that teacher training is a significant challenge, especially for primary teachers. She also pointed out the importance of using music for children's mental health.

Ahmed Haleem Khan stated that there is a need to focus on textiles and agriculture in the country, urging the government to further develop the green workforce in light of the current economic crisis.

Linda Pope stressed the need for young citizens to pay more attention to the environment. She explained that if the youth focus on environmental issues, future generations will also follow suit.