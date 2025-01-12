Struggle for Islamic principles in politics must continue: Fazl



MULTAN (Dunya News) – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has stressed that abandoning efforts to implement Islamic principles in politics is not an option.

Speaking at a ceremony in Multan, he emphasized that human intellect is a divine gift, safeguarded by religious institutions.

Despite facing challenges, he asserted that advocating for Islamic values in politics remained crucial, even if it is the most difficult task with Muslim rulers.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman highlighted JUI's steadfast dedication, noting that despite having only eight members in the National Assembly, they have persevered and made significant progress.

He reiterated the importance of continuing the struggle guided by their elders, leaving the outcome in God's hands.



