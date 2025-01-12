190m pound case verdict will be based on facts: Khawaja Asif

Khawaja Asif criticised the unprecedented corruption during the PTI era.

Sun, 12 Jan 2025 18:54:33 PKT

SIALKOT (Dunya News) – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif expressed confidence that the decision regarding the £190 million case will be based on facts.

Speaking to the media after an event in Sialkot, he stated that the amount belonged to the government and the public.

He accused the PTI government, led by Imran Khan, of diverting the funds to businesspersons' accounts instead of the national treasury after obtaining approvals in a sealed envelope.

Earlier, he hosted a lunch in honor of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy-winning cricket team, promising efforts to resolve the issues surrounding Sialkot's cricket stadium with support from the Punjab government.



