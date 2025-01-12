Rule of law essential for country's prosperity: ex-PM Abbasi

He made these remarks while talking to participants on the last day of the Think Festival 2025

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Former premier and head of Awam Pakistan Party (APP) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says rule of law is an essential component in the development of any country.

While talking to the participants on the last day of the Think Festival 2025 on Sunday, former PM Abbasi said elections were stolen in a country so there could not be any political and economic stability.

He said that a country cannot make progress sans rule of law.

He said, “I admit all the mistakes of the past as I have spent almost twenty five years in this system, constitutional amendments have been made without reading.”

He said the army would have to stay within the constitutional limits for creating harmony in the system.

The former PM said the PPP has been ruling Sindh for 16 years, the PTI has been ruling KP for 11 years and the PML-N has been in power for many years but no one has solved problems like health, education or infrastructure.

Abbasi said even the PTI founder did not win in 2018 on its own strength. Right now, the country should move forward and all the stakeholders of the country should come together to find a solution.

Talking about his own stint as PM, he said, “I reduced the tax on the salaried class for the first time, it was implemented in 2018, there was no tax on those earning up to Rs1.2 million per year.”



He said,” the accusations game should end now as no party or institution was exempt from this accusation.

“The constitution, whether one likes it or dislikes, should be followed.