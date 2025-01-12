Imran's 'toxic' remarks may disrupt talks: Barrister Aqeel

Govt is holding talks with the PTI for the interests of the country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Barrister Aqeel has said the government is holding talks with the PTI for the interests of the country, adding ‘toxic’ statements from PTI founder Imran Khan may affect the negotiation process.

Appearing on Dunya News programme 'TONIGHT with Samar Abbas,’ Barrister Aqeel Malik said the government was not under any pressure for holding talks with the PTI.

“The government is neither under any pressure nor has anybody else asked it to hold talks with PTI,” the PML-N leader said.

He said those raised the slogan that they would not accept slavery now got reply from the State Department that any pressure from its camp should not be taken seriously.

“PTI founder used insulting remarks against Maryam Nawaz. Such language would affect and disrupt talks.

“The statement from Maryam was taken wrongly. She did not name any party in her remarks,” Barrister Aqeel said.

PTI did not demand any elections. The country could not afford new elections. PTI founder is demanding a deal, which we are not giving, he added.

